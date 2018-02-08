Ready for Mardi Gras? With This Recipe You Are

Mardi Gras – the final day of revelry before Lent – is on February 13 this year. How will you celebrate Fat Tuesday? We usually like to do it with foie gras! Another way to get in the spirit is by cooking traditional dishes from New Orleans, where Mardi Gras is celebrated with gusto. From po’ boys and gumbo to muffulettas and beignets, there’s plenty to get excited about in the Big Easy cuisine.

Brittany at Beyond the Bayou blog made a Cajun jambalaya with our tasso ham, andouille sausage and chicken leg confit and shared her recipe with us.

Cajun Jambalaya is one of my favorites … it’s different from Creole as it tends to not have tomatoes or seafood – basically just meat and more meat. – Brittany

Now that’s a jambalaya we can endorse! It’s an easy – and delicious – way to join in the festivities.

Cajun Jambalaya

1 cup bacon, chopped (go for slab bacon)

2 links of D’Artagnan Andouille, sliced

½ cup D’Artagnan Tasso, diced

½ cup onions, diced

½ cup green bell pepper, diced

½ cup celery, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 package of D’Artagnan Chicken Confit Legs, cut in half or shredded

1 ½ cups of rice

1 tablespoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon celery salt

2 bay leaves

1 ½ teaspoon Creole seasoning

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 ½ teaspoon smoked paprika

2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 ½ teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 ½ cups chicken stock

2 scallions, chopped

In a heavy bottom cast iron pot, add bacon and cook for 5-6 minutes, until lightly browned and fat rendered out. Add in the andouille and tasso and cook for another 5-6 minutes, making sure to get a nice color on the meat. Add the onions and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the bell pepper, celery, and garlic and cook for 5 minutes.

Stir in the chicken legs, rice, granulated garlic, celery salt, bay leaves, creole seasoning, cayenne pepper, thyme, smoked paprika, and salt. Toss spices for 3 minutes. Add in stock and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and simmer until the rice is tender, about 20 minutes. Fold in the scallions and serve.

More NOLA Flavors

For more New Orleans recipes, check out some of Brittany’s other posts. She’s got a dirty rice recipe that is a must-try – let it serve as a bed for your favorite protein. And for a snack, check out her tempting pork cracklings recipe, from Issac Toups, who owns Toups Meatery down in New Orleans. FYI, you’re going to need pork belly for this one! Her New Orleans succotash contains smoky andouille, and country ham (we may just swap in tasso ham!), along with plenty of shrimp and corn.

And it’s not Mardi Gras without a king cake, so have a look at her gorgeous recipe for this carnival treat. If you want an authentic touch, use a raw bean, or get a French fève, and bake it in the cake. The one who finds it in their slice is named king for the day!

Laissez les bons temps rouler! How do you celebrate Mardi Gras?