Dinner for Two: Valentine’s Day at Home

There’s nothing more romantic than a home-cooked meal. So if your plans for Valentine’s Day involve staying cozy at home, we’ve got some recipes that will win over your sweetheart. A simple 3-course meal that is still impressive – and comes together quickly – is what the night requires. We’ve got your dinner plans below.

First Course

Choose one of these recipes and start things off right with small bites. Neither recipe is too fussy or time-consuming, which you will both appreciate. Champagne would be a good pairing for either dish.

Oysters have a reputation as aphrodisiacs, and with the addition of a few key ingredients, we’re betting on this recipe. These quickly broiled oysters with bacon, leeks, crème fraîche and truffled breadcrumbs are little flavor bombs. This recipe comes together fast, so mise en place is a must.

Our briny French caviar is the shining star of this elegant appetizer with creamy cauliflower mousse playing an award-worthy supporting role. The best part? Make the mousse ahead of time, chill it and top with caviar when ready to serve. It can’t get easier! Just be aware that this recipe serves six, so cut it in half to accommodate your tête-à-tête.

Main Course

On Valentine’s Day you won’t want to be in the kitchen all night while your partner awaits. The best solution is to involve them in the cooking! And these simple dishes are perfect to make together.

Perfect for a dinner for two, this variation on Coq au Vin is made with poussin, white wine, mushrooms, and bacon. It’s supremely comforting when served with mashed Yukon golds and a nice salad. The perfect cozy meal! Drink some of the Riesling left over from cooking.

Duck and citrus is a classic, tried-and-true pairing – like you and your date. This super easy recipe combines duck with a sweet and tangy citrus sauce that comes together quickly, perfect for a romantic meal. We almost always serve duck breast with duck fat roasted potatoes , but a simple side of rice will work as well. Pair with a Pinot Noir or Côtes-du-Rhône.

Dessert

Finish the meal with something sweet and a bit unexpected. Both of our chocolate and crème brûléee recipes certainly fit the bill.

This is not the sad powdered stuff of American childhood. This cocoa is similar to a European style hot chocolate – it’s thick, rich and just sweet enough. It’s a decadent treat for a cold Valentine’s night, served with some toasted brioche for dipping.

Creamy, sweet custard is enriched with foie gras in this luxurious recipe, made for two. Serve as a dessert or as an appetizer with toasted brioche and Sauternes.