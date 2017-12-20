Perfect Party Food: Foie Gras Jewels

These “foie carat” tartlets are both beautiful and delicious. Our recipe will make at least 2 dozen bite-sized tarts, perfect for a New Year’s Eve party, or any special occasion. Easy to make, stunning to serve, these gorgeous morsels are our new favorite party trick.

Puff pastry cups are filled with mousse of foie gras and topped with sparkling gelées made with sweet wine. Feel free to sub out pre-made vol-au-vent shells for an even faster canape.

All three varieties of wine gelée are certainly not required but they do make a lovely ombré effect and offer three different flavors with very little effort.

Ingredients

1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed in refrigerator

1 Mousse of Foie Gras

Sea salt

1 recipe each Wine Gelées for Foie Gras , coarsely chopped