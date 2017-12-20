Perfect Party Food: Foie Gras Jewels

These “foie carat” tartlets are both beautiful and delicious. Our recipe will make at least 2 dozen bite-sized tarts, perfect for a New Year’s Eve party, or any special occasion. Easy to make, stunning to serve, these gorgeous morsels are our new favorite party trick.
Puff pastry cups are filled with mousse of foie gras and topped with sparkling gelées made with sweet wine. Feel free to sub out pre-made vol-au-vent shells for an even faster canape.
All three varieties of wine gelée are certainly not required but they do make a lovely ombré effect and offer three different flavors with very little effort.
Ingredients
- 1 sheet frozen puff pastry, thawed in refrigerator
- 1 Mousse of Foie Gras
- Sea salt
- 1 recipe each Wine Gelées for Foie Gras, coarsely chopped
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
- Using a 2” cutter, cut out 24 rounds of puff pastry and place 2” apart on a parchment-lined sheet pan. Using 1” cutter (a jumbo pastry tip works well for this) score the center of each round without cutting all the way through.
- Bake pastry until puffed and golden, about 20 minutes. Cool completely. Using a paring knife, trace around the scored center of each pastry then press the center in and shake out the excess pastry, creating a vol-au-vent. (Vol-au-vents can be made a day ahead of time if needed.)
- Remove the foie gras mousse from the refrigerator to temper. Load mousse into a pastry bag fitted with a ½” plain tip.
- Pipe a portion of mousse into the center of each vol-au-vent. Top with wine gelée. Serve.
Wine Gelées for Foie Gras
These jewel-like wine gelées are a beautiful and delicious accompaniment to any of our ready-to-eat foie gras preparations. They’re just the right amount of sweet with a boozy kick. Make one – or all three – like we did with our recipe for Foie Gras Jewels.
Ingredients
SAUTERNES GELÉE
- 1½ teaspoons unflavored gelatin
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup Sauternes
- ¼ cup sugar
ROSÉ GELÉE
- 1½ teaspoons unflavored gelatin
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup Rosé (not sparkling)
- ½ cup sugar
PORT GELÉE
- 1½ teaspoons unflavored gelatin
- 2 tablespoons water
- 1 cup Ruby Port
- ¼ cup sugar
Preparation
- While the ingredients differ slightly, the instruction for all three gelées are the same. Line the bottom of an 8” casserole with plastic wrap, making sure the wrap is as smooth as possible, and set aside.
- Sprinkle the gelatin over 2 tablespoons of water in a small bowl to bloom.
- In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, stir together wine and sugar. Heat, stirring, until the sugar is completely dissolved and the mixture is bubbling at the edges of the pan, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in gelatin mixture until completely dissolved.
- Cool the mixture to room temperature then carefully pour into the prepared dish. Refrigerate until set, at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Using the plastic wrap, lift out the set gelée and cut however you like. Gelée will keep in the refrigerator in a covered container for several days.