Duck Breast 101

Duck breast is one of our signature products, and a perennial favorite. One of the most frequent questions we get is: how do I cook a duck breast?

To answer that question, here is a handy infographic for your reference. It includes flavor profiles on the four different duck breasts we offer, and tips for cooking duck breast.

If you would like to print this page, here’s a link to a PDF: Duck Breast Infographic.

