Featured Recipes

What to Eat After the Solar Eclipse

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Eclipse mania has passed, like the moon passing the sun. Life can return to normal. What are we left with? Eclipse glasses and hunger. It’s always a good time to eat.

Nothing will compare to the sight of the sun obscured by the moon, but seeing these recipes on your plate might be a consolation after the experience.

Here are six recipes we find comforting and tasty … and perfect for hungry eclipse chasers. We played with the titles a little, to keep with the astronomical theme.

Deep South Burger: The Path of Totality

Fried green tomatoes, homemade pimento cheese, and chow chow mayo add Southern charm to this juicy Angus burger. The perfect meal to honor the path of totality through the southern states.

southern-burger-pimento-cheese-fried-green-tomatoes-recipe

Dark Side of the Moon: Cheese Stuffed BBQ Buffalo Meatball 

Cast a meatball-shaped shadow with these tasty balls of buffalo. Made even better with a cheddar cheese core and a blanket of smoky barbecue sauce, these are super easy to prepare, and perfect for gobbling up after an afternoon of sky gazing.

bbq-cheese-stuffed-meatballs-recipe

Space Bacon Jam

Here’s a sweet & salty condiment that’s excellent on burgers, used like chutney with grilled and roasted meats, or just slathered on your favorite toasted bread … or spread on a croissant, named for the crescent moon.

bacon-jam-recipe

Bacon Bomb Sliding Across the Sun

Virtual planets of flavor, with molten cheddar at the core, these bacon-wrapped sliders are inspired by that “internet famous” giant mound o’ meat filled with bacon, wrapped in bacon, and glazed with BBQ sauce. Our mini versions are stuffed with cheddar, wrapped in bacon and glazed, then served in soft slider buns. They’re the bomb.

best-bacon-bomb-recipe

Sunshine Toast with Truffled Quail Eggs

Whether you call it toad-in-a-hole, sunshine toast, egg-in-a-basket, or eggs in a frame – when made with brioche, black truffle butter and quail eggs, we call it ridiculously delicious. The sun-like quail egg at the center will brighten up the day.

truffled-quail-egg-brioche-toasts-recipe

Black Out: Coffee-Rubbed Pork Chops

Darken pork chops with bitter ground coffee, paprika and salt. The charred crust is perfect for our for meaty, bone-in Berkshire pork chops.

coffee-rubbed-pork-chops-recipeTell us if you try our recipes or products! Find us on social media and tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. We love to see what’s cooking, so share a photo or two.

 

 

11 Comments Add yours

  1. molaplume says:
    August 21, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Merci beaucoup cher D’Artagnan pour l’indication des “buffalo burgers with a poached quail egg”
    C’est magnifique. A bientot!

    Reply
  2. molaplume says:
    August 21, 2017 at 5:29 pm

    Ah c’etait du fromage! Alors du fromage et un oeuf, pour quoi pas?

    Reply
  3. 35lilyB says:
    August 21, 2017 at 6:26 pm

    Great recipe’s, with a foodie like me I will love to try all.

    Reply
  4. baticaizcuruga12 says:
    August 21, 2017 at 8:05 pm

    Great article! Well done! 🙂

    Reply
  5. FoodGlamFanatics says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:10 am

    Great Post

    Reply
  6. dearwonderer says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:54 am

    Wow this is seriously good

    Reply
  7. Kim Kwan Woo says:
    August 22, 2017 at 2:44 am

    I am a huge fan of meat meals and your post definitely made me hungry 😀 !

    Reply
  8. Kaycee says:
    August 22, 2017 at 4:00 am

    Yummy

    Reply
  9. A Thrifter's Diary says:
    August 22, 2017 at 5:22 am

    That looks sumptuous……am hungry

    http://www.athriftersdiary.com/2017/08/reasons-thrifter-lets-go-hunting-treasures/

    Reply
  10. hikathrina says:
    August 22, 2017 at 6:07 am

    Wow

    Reply
  11. theGracetyle says:
    August 22, 2017 at 7:05 am

    7 a.m. in the morning and the burger temptation is so real 😭

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s