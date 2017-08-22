Pork Shoulder: A Week of Meals

There’s nothing more versatile than pork shoulder, cooked until fork tender and shredded.
Bon Appétit tells us that even in summer it’s worth cranking up the stove, or plugging in the slow cooker, to make pork shoulder. Leave that hunk of pork to stew in its own juices, and come back to a week’s worth of meals. Make sandwiches, noodles, salads, wraps or tacos with the shredded pork.
Follow along with Bon Appétit’s “no recipe” method, or make one of our pork shoulder recipes below.
Start with the Best Pork
Our Berkshire pork is revered by chefs for its extraordinary marbling and distinctive taste. You’ve no doubt heard of the Japanese term for these pigs: Kurobuta. Call it what you will, Berkshire pork is known for its richness, dark color and mind-blowing porky flavor.
D’Artagnan Berkshire pork shoulder is juicy and meaty, with plentiful marbling. Try it once and you’ll never go back to “the other white meat.”
Chinese-Style Pork Roast
This super-easy recipe for Asian-style slow-cooked pork shoulder yields fork-tender meat and authentic char siu flavor. Don’t skimp on basting, it helps to create a deeply caramelized, sweet crust.
Serve as a roast with steamed rice, or as a base for ssäm, steamed buns, ramen, or salads. The gift that keeps on giving, this pork roast can be the protein of the week.
Cuban-Style Pulled Pork Roast
