10 Easy Truffle Comfort Dishes to Make New Year’s Eve Special

Celebrate New Year’s Eve at home with comfort foods featuring truffles for a luxe touch. Crack open Champagne to pair with any of these 10 tasty recipes, from creamy white lasagna to truffle butter popcorn. It’s time to plan the ultimate cozy New Year’s Eve.

It’s no secret we’re big fans of black truffle butter béchamel – besides being incredibly tasty, it’s easy to make and elevates any dish it touches. This simple lasagna combines that magic sauce with sautéed organic mushrooms and three types of cheese.

Here’s a luxurious twist on a simple roast chicken – just right for New Year’s dinner at home. Our black truffle butter and fresh black truffle slices are layered under the skin creating an ultra-juicy bird that’s full of truffle flavor.

We love duck fat and potatoes, but this classic French potato cake recipe adds black truffle butter for a party-worthy dish. Crisped on the outside with duck fat, the center is tender and tasty.

Grated black truffles make pasta a special occasion. Our easy recipe requires only 4 ingredients, 1 pan, and 15 minutes to prepare. Triple-cream cheese and black truffles create a silky and heady sauce.

Perfect for brunch, or a midnight snack with Champagne, this simple recipe is a tasty way to start the new year. Give eggs and toast the royal treatment with truffle butter griddled bread, creamy mascarpone, and a generous helping of fresh black truffle.

Make popcorn the old-fashioned way: in a pot on the stovetop. We start with duck fat for popping, which lends a savory note, and finish with melted truffle butter for this luxurious – and easy – recipe. You can further dress it up for the night with the sparkle of edible glitter.

Cream of mushroom soup is easy to make at home with our simple recipe, and it’s both healthier and a lot more delicious than canned versions. We used our chef’s mix mushrooms with 4 varieties of organic fungi that bring depth of flavor to this soup.

There’s nothing like buttery phyllo dough and mushrooms. This simple recipe for mushroom stuffed pastry makes a tastyfinger food, with herbed crème fraîche inside and a black truffle butter glaze.

Make it a burger night – but with truffled cheesy sauce. For this burger recipe, ourWagyu patties are smothered in sautéed mushrooms and truffled fontina fonduta. Peppery cress and an herbed Dijon spread add a little kick.

The perfect side dish? Try this polenta recipe that’s quick and satisfying, with umami boost from miso paste. Use any combination of wild or cultivated mushrooms.

Try our Fête Noir combination which includes a fresh black winter truffle and a tin of French caviar. Shop all the tasty options at dartagnan.com and plan for a very special New Year’s Eve and Day.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.