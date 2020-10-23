Talking Tasty Traditions with Ariane on Heritage Radio

Listen to Ariane Daguin, the founder and owner of D’Artagnan, interviewed on Taste of the Past – a great show on Heritage Radio. This fun discussion with food historian Linda Pellacio focuses on the rich culinary traditions of Southwest France. Read on for the link.

They Live to Eat in Gascony

Ariane talks about the many delicious delicacies of Gascony – the region of Southwest France in which she was born – and the culture that surrounds eating, cooking, and growing food there.

Listen to the show at Heritage Radio Network for insights into a very tasty corner of France.

If you feel inspired by the podcast and want to see photos of the glory that is Gascony, read our blog post about visiting the region.



Hotel de France, in Auch, when Andre Daguin was chef and hotelier, c. 1997.

Fabulous Foods of France

Ariane takes a deep dive into foie gras, duck, confit, and other delicacies on the show – and of course, that iconic dish of Southwest France: cassoulet.

Our cassoulet recipe kit – which is available for large and small groups – is one of the most popular items at dartagnan.com.

This party-in-a-pot contains all the duck leg confit, sausage, and other cured meats, along with the special French beans that Ariane mentions.

Cassoulet is not hard to make, as our recipe demonstrates, although it takes some time. Expand your cooking horizons by taking on the cassoulet challenge at home! There’s nothing so comforting as hot cassoulet on a cold night.

Join the other staunch advocates of cassoulet – you’ll be in good company.

You’ll find many more French favorites at dartagnan.com.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.