These 7 Epic Photos from Instagram Will Make You Crave a Sandwich

We love looking at food. If you’re like us and want to see beautiful plates created by chefs, Instagram is the place to be. Read on for some highlights of what people are posting – using D’Artagnan products, of course – to whet your appetite. Join us on Instagram for a view into the many professional and home kitchens that serve D’Artagnan. Fair warning: these pictures will make you hungry.

Our theme this time is the noble sandwich – made with pork belly and tenderloin, beef and lamb patties, chicken, turkey, and bacon. You can enjoy the same D’Artagnan products at home that chefs serve in fine restaurants across the country.

All the way from Dallas, TX these gorgeous pork belly buns have us craving char siu Berkshire pork. Technically tiny sandwiches, these are served with chili-hoisin, cilantro, and pickled red onion.

If you’re looking for breakfast or lunch in Arlington Heights, IL, Scratchboard Kitchen is the spot! This buttermilk fried chicken sandwich on a housemade ranch biscuit is drool-worthy (and there’s an atomic version for those who like it hot). Of course, it’s made with air-chilled, antibiotic-free D’Artagnan chicken breast.

The classic smoked turkey and bacon sandwich as served at Western Market in Ferndale, MI. We’re impressed with the selection at this independent grocer which includes real wine, local produce, and D’Artagnan meats (OK, we’re a little biased there). If you want to recreate this beauty at home, our all-natural smoked turkey breast and bacon are readily available – meat slicer not included.

This might well be the ultimate expression of the burger art form … spotted in Maplewood, NJ. Called the “Burger Royale” it’s made with signature D’Artagnan items: an Angus beef patty, stuffed with foie gras, and topped with black truffle cheese! If you can’t find that, use our truffle butter on the buns when you make this at home.

5. Off-the-Cuff Kitchen

This one comes to us from a home cook in Cincinnati, OH who partnered with Green Bean Delivery to make this pork tenderloin sandwich with lemon basil aioli. Allison’s recipe can be found at the Green Bean blog and when you make it, order our succulent heritage pork tenderloin here.

We’re proud to partner with this Midwestern grocery delivery service that shares many of our ideals about food and farming. If you are lucky enough to live within the Green Bean delivery zone you can order select D’Artagnan products, produce, and plenty of kitchen essentials. The rest of us can read their blog from a distance and make this DBLT recipe with D’Artagnan’s signature duck bacon.

Here’s another take on the cheeseburger – a double lamb cheeseburger, to be exact. Mable Grey is in Hazel Park, MI – just outside Detroit – and has an inventive menu that’s not set. Chef James Rigato creates everything from scratch daily, and with the seasons.

What’s your favorite sandwich? Browse the many possibilities for the meaty layer of your sandwiches at dartagnan.com and show us what you make!

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices, and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.