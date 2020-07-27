Two New Steaks that will Make Dinner Better

How do you like your steak? Even those who prefer theirs grain-finished will find our grass-fed beef a tasty delight. Rare or medium, these new grass-fed steaks are about to make your day! Read on to find out what sets this beef apart from the herd.

What Makes Our Grass-fed Beef Different

Our grass-fed beef is certified humane and raised without any hormones, stimulants, or antibiotics in a unique program that grows cattle out for at least 5 years – twice the average age of conventional beef. This type of beef is unusual to find in the U.S. but in Spain, it’s highly prized and known as vaca vieja (old beef).

We know that wine and cheese – and many other things – get better with age. So why not beef? Aged on the hoof, this beef offers nuanced flavor and an ample amount of fat with a golden hue from all the grass the cattle eat. With your first bite, you may find yourself asking “Are you sure it’s grass-fed?!”



Pristine, remote locations in Australia offer vast pastures with nutritious grasses and the fresh ocean breezes have been tested and proven to be the cleanest air in the world. The cattle breeds are selected for genetics that deliver consistent quality beef with rich, full flavor and lush texture. It all adds up to an unforgettable steak dinner.

This Grass-fed Ribeye Will Make All Your Steak Dreams Come True

The ribeye is a favorite cut of serious steak aficionados for good reason. Cut from the rib primal, the ribeye is rich and juicy with a good ratio of fat to meat, making it a steak-night favorite. Do you know about the ribeye cap? It’s the meat on the outside edge of the steak that surrounds the eye and is the most flavorful, tender part of the ribeye.

Sear it hot and fast in a cast-iron pan, or on the grill, with minimal spices needed. Enjoy the deep flavor of 100% grass-fed beef with this 12-ounce boneless ribeye steak – sold in a 4-pack so you can make a great meal for the family.

Make a Simple and Satisfying Strip Steak

Cut from the loin primal, beneath the backbone, the strip is a steakhouse favorite. Sometimes called the New York strip, this is a fantastic cut for marinating and searing in a hot skillet or on the grill. We offer them in a 4-pack of 12-ounce strip steaks so you can enjoy the flavor for days.

Serve medium-rare to medium to best savor the tender texture and rich flavor. Slice and enjoy with a salad in our Thai-inspired recipe for a colorful, crunchy dish with sweet, spicy, and tangy notes.

Celebrate the grass-fed beef renaissance with our full line of cuts – including whole ribeye and striploin for those who like to carve their own steaks.

