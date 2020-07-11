These New Cuts are Worthy of Your Bacon Obsession

Is there any sweeter word than bacon?! At D’Artagnan, we take bacon very seriously. All our bacon offerings are made with heritage-breed pork belly that’s been single-smoked over real wood chips. Made the old-fashioned way – without artificial nitrates, nitrites or preservatives added – you’ll fall for this full-flavored bacon in a big way. Read on for two new varieties.

Mini Slab Bacon

If you like bacon, what could be better than a slab of the delicious stuff? We’ve recently added a new 2 lb cut of slab bacon that’s convenient for home cooks (more so than the nearly 10 lb slab the chefs like!).

This bespoke bacon can be sliced to any thickness you desire, chunked for lardons, cubed for soup, carbonara and any number of recipes that would be better with smoky bacon (pretty much everything).

Are you still looking for ideas? Cooking with slab bacon is easy – just check our blog post for inspiration. You may divide the slab into smaller pieces and store in the freezer for future use, so that you are never caught without bacon.

Bacon Ends and Pieces

A happy side effect of trimming whole slabs of smoked pork belly, these are the little odds and ends that are left over. As you might imagine, we’re not willing to waste a morsel of our tasty heritage bacon, so we’ve created a 1 lb pack of varied chunks and bits. They offer the same rich umami flavor as the slices and slabs of bacon, and can be a better choice depending on what you’re cooking.

The thick chunks are the perfect ingredient when you want to add smoky bacon flavor to braises, stews, baked beans, soups, and salads. Chop them up and mix with ground meat for bacon-enriched burgers. You’ll find bacon bits make everything better. Here are three fun recipes you can make with both the slab and the bits of bacon.

With our simple pasta carbonara recipe, you’re just 25 minutes away from a creamy, rich meal. While traditional recipes call for guanciale or pancetta, we like our slab bacon and a little garlic for depth of flavor.

Here’s a tasty recipe for baked beans and bacon to serve at your next barbecue. Making this sweet-and-smoky summer cookout staple yourself is well worth the time. The bacon weave is optional (but recommended).

This quick and easy stovetop mac & cheese recipe comes together in 20 minutes. Bacon dresses up the comfort food classic and will satisfy adults and kids alike.

Serve the best this summer. When you shop dartagnan.com you support responsibly sourced meats from small family farms.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.