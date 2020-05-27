You’ll Win at the Grill when You Make Tex-Mex Fajitas

Are you looking for a new steak to grill or smoke? Try the outside skirt steak – a cornerstone of Tex-Mex cooking and the original, most authentic cut for fajitas. This chef’s favorite should be on your grill all summer. Read on for a great recipe and learn more about this epic cut.

Since there are only 2 per cattle, the outside skirt steak is something of a hot cut. We offer three types of outside skirt steak – Wagyu, Angus, and 100% grass-fed – to meet any taste and preference – at dartagnan.com.

Besides being among the most flavorful cuts, this long, thin piece of beef is quick-cooking, making it perfect for backyard BBQs and entertaining. The outside skirt steak is a special cut – just ask anyone in Texas.

In fact, Daniel Vaughn at Texas Monthly recently wrote about our Wagyu outside skirt steak and recreated one of his favorite dishes from a local Tex-Mex restaurant. The recipe from Valentina’s in Austin is included in his piece How I Made Smoked Skirt Steak Fajitas, Three Ways so you can try it at home. We highly recommend you do.

Learn more about prepping and cooking outside skirt steak for the grill in our blog post – which also has a few recipes to try.

