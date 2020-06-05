10 Ways to Make Easy Meals with Andouille Sausage

How do you andouille? At D’Artagnan, our spicy Cajun-style andouille sausage is made all-naturally with humanely raised heritage-breed pork and simple spices. Smoked over real hardwood, these ready-to-eat spicy links are delicious both on their own and added to your favorite recipes. Read on for some ideas for enjoying andouille.

Cajun Classics

Andouille sausage is a must-have ingredient for traditional Cajun dishes, like gumbo, jambalaya, étoufée, and shrimp and grits. Toss in some Tasso ham for extra Cajun flavor.

Smothered with Love

Southern classics like smothered pork chops get the spicy treatment when andouille is added to the recipe. The onion gravy used in smothered dishes gets an extra dimension of flavor from sautéed andouille bits.

Lunch Links

Andouille is fantastic hot off the grill or griddle. Treat the crisped links as you would a hot dog or wurst – with a slather of your favorite condiments, sandwiched in buns or rolls.

Bountiful Bean Dishes

Rich, spicy andouille makes a wonderful addition to hearty bean and legume dishes like chili, refried beans, stewed lentils, bean soups, and stews and casseroles, adding body and a deep smoky flavor.

Get Saucy

Try our shakshuka recipe for easy one-skillet eggs poached in tomato sauce with andouille sausage. This slightly spicy Middle Eastern dish makes a hearty breakfast, lunch, or dinner. Andouille makes a great companion to eggs prepared any way you like them.

Mean Greens

Andouille lends a lot of flavor to braised greens. Collards, kale, chards, dandelion, and all other sturdy greens benefit from a touch of smoke and rich pork flavor.

On a Stick

Add Cajun flavor to your kebabs with a hunk of andouille. Thread bite-sized chunks of andouille with shrimp, scallops, chicken, pork, veal, or vegetables before fire-grilling.

Cajun Pie

Love homemade pepperoni pizza? Next time replace the same old pepperoni with thinly sliced andouille for pizza with a piquant kick.

Super Seafood

Hosting a summer lobster boil, clambake, or crab cookout? Spice things up with a little andouille. Cut the links into quarters then add right to the mix alongside your shellfish, new potatoes, and corn on the cob. Andouille’s smoky spice pairs well with other types of seafood too. Pan-fried cod, steamed mussels, seared scallops, baked oysters, and cedar-planked swordfish all benefit.

Rice to Riches

Andouille creates extra tasty rice dishes. Try adding crisped andouille to pilafs, fried rice, paella, dirty rice, and arroz con pollo.

Tell us how you cook with andouille sausage

Our chorizo sausage is also excellent, and we have a blog post with many tasty suggestions for cooking with it.

