5 Recipes for Sliders You’ll Want to Eat in One Bite

Are these sliders or mini burgers? Technically, a slider is a thin beef patty cooked on a griddle with onions and pickles on top. So, these must be mini burgers because some are made with lamb, buffalo, stuffed with cheese, or wrapped in bacon. Whatever you call them, these burgers are small bites of heaven. Read on for 5 recipes you’ll want to make now.

Our bacon bomb recipe is a mini version of the “internet famous” giant mound of meat filled with bacon, wrapped in bacon, and glazed with BBQ sauce. This rendition is a little more approachable and a lot more fun, with melted cheddar in the center and soft slider buns.

For these Moroccan-spiced lamb sliders, we combine our merguez sausage and ground lamb then top with grilled halloumi cheese and a harissa yogurt sauce. They’re perfect for a party.

Raclette is a mild, creamy cow’s milk cheese from Switzerland that’s often melted and served with meats, potatoes, and fruit. People are so mad about the molten cheese, there are whole restaurants devoted to it. Here we pair our ground Wagyu with pears, arugula, and Raclette in a bite-sized burger that’s perfect for parties.

These summery sliders are bursting with color and flavor. Perfect for a party as is, the same ingredients can be used to make full-sized burgers, too.

For these tempting sliders, flavorful buffalo burgers are paired with foie gras spread and onion marmalade. This recipe is great for parties, as the little bites are quite addictive.

