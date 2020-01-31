How to Make Ham & Cheese Sandwiches like the French

In order to cook like the French, you need the right ingredients. For instance, our bistro ham – an unsmoked variety made with Berkshire pork. Bistro ham – sometimes called jambon de Paris (literally Paris ham) – is a specialty of French charcuterie and a fixture in casual eateries. This is the unique ham used in sandwiches like croque monsieur and madame, as well as other French favorites. That’s why our bistro ham is required eating. Read on for 5 French sandwich recipes you can enjoy with our bistro ham.

Our French-style bistro ham is right at home with melty brie, sweet apricot preserves, and peppery arugula in this simple grilled sandwich recipe.

This simple panini recipe is the perfect combination of salty and sweet. Our French-style bistro ham is perfectly complemented by melty cheddar, crisp apple, and honey-mustard.

This is less of a recipe and more of a tasty suggestion. If you’ve been to Paris, you’ve no doubt had a simple lunch of jambon-beurre. This is our version using authentic French-style bistro ham, black truffle butter, and creamy Camembert (for extra credit).

Great for lunch, brunch, or a light dinner, a classic croque monsieur should be in everyone’s cooking repertoire. This gooey and delicious sandwich depends on bistro ham and Gruyere for its authentic flavor.

What’s your favorite way to make a ham and cheese sandwich?

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.