How to Make a French-Inspired Meal this Thanksgiving

Have you got a craving for something French this Thanksgiving? Of course, Thanksgiving is not celebrated in France, so there’s no traditional menu to follow. But the French are experts at eating well and hosting convivial feasts. So we’ve taken a page from their book and collected some recipes that will bring a little joie de vivre to your Thanksgiving meal.

A Little Something to Begin

Choose one of these delectable appetizers to start your meal.

Make this super simple creamy cauliflower mousse recipe, top with our briny French caviar and serve the elegant appetizer for an exciting first course at Thanksgiving.

We love squash soup, and this easy recipe is an aromatic mix of carrots, celery, butternut squash, and sweet potato, and topped with smoked duck breast and a drizzle of fragrant pumpkin seed oil.

Anything is made better with the addition of gougeres – which is French for cheese puffs. Our recipe for classic gougeres is enhanced with black truffle butter is completely irresistible.

What’s more French than a slice of creamy foie gras terrine? You can make your own with our simple recipe, or buy our prepared terrine and simply slice to serve. Accompany with springy bread like brioche or challah, a jammy preserve, and a late-harvest Jurançon or Côtes de Gascogne to drink.

Your Very French Main Course

You can stick to a traditional turkey (cooked in a French style) or choose a more daring main dish.

The French only eat turkey at Christmas, but because most of us expect one on the table at Thanksgiving, here’s the recipe you’ll need. The surprising recipe involves first poaching the bird, then roasting it the next day, which ensures juicy meat and a crackling brown skin. And it’s authentically French – we followed a traditional process from Bresse, the French capital of poultry for this recipe.

A capon is certainly a more common sight at a French holiday table. In this simple roast capon recipe, a compound butter packed with fresh herbs, garlic, and lemon zest is rubbed under the skin for juicy and flavorful results. Serve it whole, like a turkey and carve at the table, or as we did, already broken down.

Authentically French, this luxurious Alsatian-style goose recipe is stuffed with ground veal and pork, and foie gras (but of course!). It is the perfect main course to serve the Thanksgiving dinner.

Of course, there is always the classic cassoulet. Forget about roasting a bird and make our easy recipe for this hearty and authentic dish. The casserole of preserved duck, sausages and beans is the heart & soul of Gascon cooking and serves 12 people – making it perfect for a feast. The good thing about cassoulet is that it’s so filling you won’t need a lot of side dishes; just a green salad and a few bottles of red wine.

Several Savory Sides

If you make cassoulet the focus of the meal, these sides will not be necessary … but they are lovely accompaniments for a roasted bird of any kind.

Make this easy brioche bread stuffing recipe studded with rich duck sausage and sweet-tart pear for a delicious holiday side.

This recipe, inspired by Joël Robuchon, uses our already-prepared chestnuts (imported from France), black truffle butter and demi-glace to create a flavorful side dish. It’s one of Ariane’s favorites for the holidays.

A creamy potato and leek gratin with crispy pancetta could be the perfect side for a holiday meal. The term “au gratin” refers to a crunchy baked top, which is the treatment we gave classic scalloped potatoes with a blanket of crumbs.

This easy mashed potato recipe is rich with truffle butter, enhanced by garlic confit and inspired by Joël Robuchon’s recipe which called for equal parts potato and butter.

A Sweet Finish

Tout le monde loves dessert, so give them something sweet at the end. In France, you might expect a cheese course for dessert, but we offer two recipes that your guests will love.

In this recipe, perfect for a simple dessert, cream puffs are transformed with sweet chestnut whipped cream, dark chocolate ganache, and chopped chestnuts on top.

Dense, sweet and moist, this cake is a dessert show-stopper. Made with our exclusive Jean Reno olive oil from France, this cake is both delicious and easy to make.

Bon appétit! Be sure to share pictures of your Thanksgiving meal – whether French or traditionally American – with us on social media. We love to see what you’re cooking with our products!

