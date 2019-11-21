10 Recipes for Classic Thanksgiving Sides Made Better

The turkey may be the center of the Thanksgiving meal, but the side dishes make it a feast. There are classics that everyone expects to see, like stuffing, mashed potatoes, and green beans. We’ve made these favorites even better with some of our signature ingredients (we call them holiday helpers). Read on for ten tasty recipes.

It’s not Thanksgiving without green beans. Our recipe is rich and smoky from bacon, and lemon juice and zest add brightness. Don’t skip blanching – that’s the secret to keeping the color vivid and the texture firm. Nobody wants limp, soggy green beans!

These rolls bake up as fluffy and squishy as can be. That’s because our old-fashioned dinner roll recipe uses duck fat and flaky salt for a subtle savory taste.

This braised Brussels sprouts recipe has depth of flavor from cider, tart apple, and smoky hickory bacon. The Brussels sprouts are caramelized in the rendered bacon fat (yum!) before the braising liquid is added. Pomegranate arils add a pop of color, making this dish a beautiful addition to your Thanksgiving spread.

Why settle for mashed butternut squash when you could make this easy and pretty recipe? Start by roasting cubed squash in bacon fat then toss with the crispy bacon bits and spicy-sweet pecans. The optional crumbled blue cheese will add a sharp bite.

This flavorful bread-based mushroom recipe is versatile and can be used as dressing or stuffing, made ahead, and could take additions like sausage, if desired.

French-style piped potatoes, or Pommes Duchesse, are a bit of a throwback but so delicious. We added a generous helping of our black truffle butter to this it-only-looks-hard recipe for a super tasty rendition of a classic side. The outside gets delightfully crispy while the centers are fluffy and light.

This easy recipe for bread stuffing studded with dry-cured chorizo and Marcona almonds has Spanish flair. Serve this tasty side dish with turkey or pork roast.

This quick & easy biscuit recipe brings a little luxury to your biscuit game. Our black truffle butter adds an earthy richness to the flaky biscuits, which are perfect for a decadent side at the Thanksgiving feast. Any leftovers make great breakfast sandwiches with scrambled eggs and bacon.

This recipe, inspired by Joël Robuchon, uses our already-prepared chestnuts, black truffle butter and demi-glace to create a flavorful side dish. It’s one of Ariane’s favorites at the holidays.

Try this easy recipe for creamy potato and leek gratin with crispy pancetta. The leeks and ventrèche add extra flavor and texture to classic scalloped potatoes.

