Anytime is the Right Time for a Pasta Dinner!

Every night can be pasta night with these five easy recipes! Try our new favorite pasta dish: seasonally appropriate butternut squash carbonara generously flecked with crispy ventrèche. Or a classic pasta dish with creamy truffle butter and mushrooms. Truly a meal for all seasons, pasta is comfort food at its best. Read on for the recipes.

So easy to make, the slow cooker does all the work. We made this ragu with an unusual cut – veal flank steaks. The bright tomato flavor is balanced with the gentle sweetness and tang from a touch of balsamic vinegar and the creaminess of ricotta cheese.

Perfect for fall – or anytime at all. Silky butternut squash purée, fried sage, and crisped ventrèche synergize in this easy recipe for the comfort dish.

This pasta recipe is simple but satisfying, with earthy mushrooms and crunchy truffled breadcrumbs. Pair it with a green salad for a quick and tasty meal.

This rich and satisfying buffalo bolognese recipe comes together quickly enough for a weeknight dinner but gives you the comfort of a slow-simmered Sunday sauce.

Here’s something different – and perfect for a date night at home. Simple tagliatelle enhanced with crème fraîche, egg yolks, and topped with caviar. Of course, you could serve this as an impressive first course at a dinner party, and scale up the recipe as needed.

What are your favorite ways to eat pasta? Tell us in the comments.

