Find Out How Easy it Can be to Cook with Charcuterie

Charcuterie is the cornerstone of a good life. This French word refers to any meat product that is smoked, cured or cooked. Familiar items like bacon, sausage, ham, and salami would all fit in this category, as would pâté, confit, and terrine. You can eat many types of charcuterie right from the package, or use them as starring ingredients when cooking. These 5 simple recipes with charcuterie are comfort food classics you’ll crave.

Packed with our ready-to-use chicken confit and a hint of bacon, this smoky lentil soup recipe is perfect for cozy meals as the temperature drops.

These flaky pocket pastries are filled with savory wild boar sausage, sautéed apple, and cheddar cheese. They’re easy-as-pie to make (pun intended) and great for a party or hearty snack.

With plenty of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta, this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish. If you like whipping up pasta dishes, try our 15-minute duck bacon carbonara recipe.

Although this short-cut pot pie takes only an hour to make from start to finish, it’s surprisingly luxurious. Tender chunks of chicken confit, mushrooms, loads of vegetables and a velvety sauce made with black truffle butter are encased in puff pastry in this super-easy recipe.

Tender chicken, shrimp, andouille sausage, and Tasso ham create a hearty meal with layers of flavor and texture in this quick-cooking, one-pot jambalaya. So satisfying, so simple to make.

The Easy Way to Eat Charcuterie

You can also enjoy a simple charcuterie board for a quick weeknight dinner or a weekend lunch. With a quality baguette or loaf of rustic bread, a few seasonal fruits, nuts, and a condiment or two, you’ll have a satisfying meal. A bottle of wine will make it festive. Our blog post will show you how easy it is to create the perfect charcuterie spread.

Using old techniques and recipes, our handmade charcuterie line represents the full range of styles and flavors.

