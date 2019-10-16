7 Ways You’ll Want to Cook Pork this Season

While we like pork any time of the year, these 7 recipes are especially perfect for fall. Try our maple-glazed pork roast for a family meal, double-cut stuffed pork chops with cider sauce, or Instant Pot ribs with fennel. Apples, cider, sweet potatoes, fennel and walnuts all lend seasonal flavor. Read on for the pork recipes and get inspired to cook pork now!

Try this hearty pork stew recipe with sweet potatoes and prunes for a comforting meal with a combination typical of Southwest France. This meaty, rich stew is best made a couple of days ahead of time so the flavors marry together in harmony.

Sweet maple syrup and tangy Dijon mustard make a simple glaze with a kick that’s perfect with our frenched Berkshire pork rib roast. Using the easy reverse-sear method is easy and ensures the pork holds all its juicy flavor. This roast will serve 4 to 8 people, depending on how many chops you give them.

Our easy recipe for double-cut heritage pork chops is stuffed with buttery challah bread, sautéed apples, and aromatics. A simple apple cider pan sauce finishes the dish … you know, because you got a gallon of the stuff at the farmers market.

For this hearty pork chili recipe, our boneless Berkshire pork butt cooks slowly in a mixture of fresh salsa verde, roasted green chili peppers, and chicken stock.

Here’s an easy sheet-pan recipe for pork tenderloin with roasted apples, sweet onions, and fluffy yams – just right for an autumnal meal. Ready in an hour, this makes for a great weeknight dinner.

Tender, succulent baby back ribs in under an hour? Yes! With a sweet, licoricey fennel rub and a splash of apple juice, this easy Instant Pot recipe produces moist and flavorful ribs quickly – perfect for a weeknight, or a game on the weekend.

This baked pork chop recipe is easy to cook. Served with caramelized apples and crunchy celery and parsley salad for bright flavor and bold contrast, it’s a favorite during apple-picking season.

