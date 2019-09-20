4 Reasons You’ll Want to Make Truffle Butter Béchamel

How about some creamy, truffley and mushroom-rich comfort food? Yeah, we thought so. We’ve found that a béchamel sauce made with black truffle butter is the perfect companion to mushrooms. Read on for the proof in the recipes below.

“If you’re afraid of butter, use cream,” Julia Child memorably declared. We have no fear! For the recipes below we whipped up a béchamel sauce with truffle butter. This creamy concoction is one of the five mother sauces, which are the building blocks of French cuisine. Added to umami-rich mushrooms, it’s just this short of heaven.

Try our creamy white lasagna recipes, simple Croque Monsieur or a savory stuffed pastry and see if you agree.

It’s no secret we’re big fans of black truffle butter béchamel – besides being incredibly tasty, it’s easy to make and elevates any dish it touches. This simple lasagna combines that magic sauce with sautéed organic mushrooms and three types of cheese.

Make our easy savory pastry recipe with chicken confit, mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese. Cut into fourths and serve for a light lunch or into 2-inch slices for a festive party appetizer.

This bistro sandwich recipe is easy to make at home. Perfect for lunch or a light supper when served with a salad. Top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.

Try this tasty lasagna recipe with layers of rabbit ragout, mushrooms, creamy bechamel sauce & sharp cheddar cheese. It’s sure to become a family favorite.

Our organic mushroom mix is a chef – and staff – favorite. The variety pack offers a taste of four different mushrooms, which can be cooked together, or enjoyed individually.

Black truffle butter is a pantry staple at D’Artagnan, and we encourage you to keep it on hand in the freezer.

