What Are You Cooking in the Early Days of Autumn?

We love the arrival of fall because it’s cooking season! The calendar might tells us its officially autumn, but we’re not quite ready for deep braising just yet. So what to eat in this transitional time between grilling and stewing? We have some ideas for you – read on!

Moving from the grill to the stove, this recipe for outside skirt steak yields super-tender and full-flavored results. Here we’ve simply seasoned and seared it, then blistered shishito peppers in the subsequent pan-drippings. The best accompaniment is your favorite cold beer.

A cool evening demands soup. With flavorful duck sausage, creamy Tarbais beans, hearty greens, and loads of garlic, this rustic soup will warm your belly with the rich flavors of Southwest France.

Our hearty grain salad recipe has barley, sautéed mushrooms, leeks, shallots, and crisped pancetta for a salty kick. Serve it warm or cold. Enjoy as a side dish, or make it a main by adding over-easy eggs.

Our easy chicken drumstick recipe is great for busy weeknights because it’s prepped, cooked, and served in one pan with fingerling potatoes, whole garlic, tart lemons, and fresh herbs. It’s easier than roasting a whole chicken, and you get potatoes too!

Even in braising season is not yet upon us, this easy recipe for slow-cooked lamb with creamy white beans and fresh basil pistou is an inspiration. We think of it as the ultimate comfort food. If your backyard basil has lingered, it’s the perfect way to squeeze those last bits of summer out of the fragrant leaves.

What do you like to cook this time of year? Tell us in the comments.

