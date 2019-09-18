Inc. Magazine Feature on Ariane and 35 Years of D’Artagnan

This week Inc. magazine hit the stands with a cover story on female founders of American businesses. Among the 100 entrepreneurs profiled, D’Artagnan founder Ariane Daguin is featured as a food pioneer. Read on for the story of Ariane and D’Artagnan.

We are so proud of Ariane for being recognized as one of “The 100 Women Building America’s Most Innovative and Ambitious Businesses” in this Inc. article. Congratulations to Ariane, Andy Wertheim, and the entire D’Artagnan team!

Click here to read the complete article at Inc. and get a glimpse into both the history of D’Artagnan and its future.

Featured photo: SARAH WILMER for Inc.

