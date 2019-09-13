3 Recipes That Will Make You Crave Duck Legs

Duck legs don’t always get the appreciation they deserve. But that’s about to change. Our Pekin duck legs are just right for a single serving. They are tender in texture and mild in flavor, with skin that crisps up beautifully. Read on to learn more, and get the recipes.

About Pekin Duck

Pekin duck, also known as Long Island duck, is the most popular duck to eat. Pekin duck meat is known for its mild, satisfying flavor that easily adapts to a number of cuisines. It has lighter flesh and milder flavor than either Moulard or Muscovy duck, and offers lean, succulent, delicately flavored meat.

Our Pekin ducks are raised with no antibiotics or hormones, in open barns. Humane farming traditions, a grain diet, and strict protocols contribute to the great flavor.

Interestingly, nutritional information released by the USDA in 1997 proves that skinless Pekin duck breast is lower in fat and calories than skinless chicken breast. We say it’s much tastier too, but that’s not been scientifically validated.

Cooking Duck Legs

Like any leg – which always contain working muscles and sinew – these duck legs should be cooked slow and low for best results. When you cook them like that, these Pekin duck legs will be spoon tender. Pekin duck legs are especially good for braising because they have less fat than other duck breeds.

Often braised, roasted, or a combination of the two, Pekin duck legs can also be cooked confit or sous vide then finished on the grill or in a ripping hot oven for beautifully crispy skin. Shredded duck leg meat makes a wonderful addition to soups, salads, pasta, grain dishes.

This roasting method is adapted from a recipe by our good friend, Hank Shaw. We added a simple orange sweet-and-sour sauce to complement the succulent, tender flesh and crispy skin.

This easy braised duck recipe from Chef Daniel Boulud features French Picholine olives for juicy bites of tart, salty flavor.

Here’s a great base method for making juicy, tender duck legs with extra crispy skin. Cook the duck a day before you need it for easy and impressive entertaining. Add your favorite aromatics to the vacuum bag or dress the finished duck with your favorite sauce to make the recipe yours.

Try Pekin duck legs today and shop all our many duck options at dartagnan.com.

