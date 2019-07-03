Watch and Make this Edible Flag to Celebrate the Fourth

In honor of Independence Day, Ariane created an edible American flag for carnivores. Consider this an antidote to all the red-white-and-blue pies, tarts, and cakes you’ll see on Instagram for the holiday. Watch our video and learn to make this simple duck and chicken roulade (with a special – totally natural – ingredient).

Have a Happy Fourth! Let your meat flag fly with this shareable graphic for Instagram.

