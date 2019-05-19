7 Fresh Cuts You’ll Be Grilling All Summer

Are you looking to refresh your grill routine? After all, you can’t serve burgers and dogs all the time. Choose wild boar, venison, quail, lamb or Wagyu for those occasions that demand more elegant options. From Memorial Day weekend to the last cookout of late summer, here are 7 recipes that will serve you well all season. Pin them for later.

Our simple grilled wild boar rack yields tender, flavorful chops. Wild boar tastes like pork, but it’s leaner, richly flavored, and more exciting. What a great way to shake up your summer grilling roster!

The perfect choice for backyard gatherings, semi-boneless quail are tender, mild, and cook in under 20 minutes on the grill. Here we’ve given them a quick marinade in fresh herbs, tart lemon, and a just a whisper of Dijon. They’re heavenly and so easy to eat.

After marinating in Filipino-style adobo, chunks of our Berkshire pork tenderloin are skewered and ready for grilling. Perfect for summertime gatherings this easy pork recipe has all the flavor of braised meat with the convenience of the grill.

Take burgers to a new level when you use venison instead of beef. In our recipe, red onions braised in white wine make for a sweet and delightfully pink condiment. Pair with aged cheddar cheese and arugula for a most delectable burger. This one’s a keeper.

Full of rich Mediterranean flavor, you can make these spiced ground lamb kebabs in just minutes on the grill. They’re delicious on pita with a little herbed yogurt and cool, crisp veggies.

At those more elegant summer occasions for a few special people, serve grilled filet mignon. Start with the best meat – in this case, our American Wagyu – a white-hot grill, and time to rest to achieve perfectly grilled medium-rare steaks.

Don’t relegate sausage to an afterthought on the grill. In our quick kabob recipe, juicy shrimp hug Cajun-style andouille sausage before being brushed with a spicy, seasoned oil for an extra punch of flavor.

What are your seasonal favorites on the grill? Tell us in the comments.

