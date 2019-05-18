3 Beef-Free Meatball Recipes You’ll Love for Entertaining

Meatballs are probably one of the most widely eaten and adored foods, and every culture has their own version. When made bite-size, meatballs are also a classic party food. For something a little different, we have 3 meatball recipes for you that are made with venison, buffalo, and lamb. They offer big flavor in small packages, best enjoyed on the end of a toothpick. Read on for the recipes.

Our tasty buffalo meatballs have a surprise inside: they’re stuffed with cheddar cheese! Topped with smoky barbecue sauce, these super-easy meatballs make a great appetizer for parties. Use sturdy picks for serving and watch these disappear fast.

We love upgrading old school dishes, and just like they were in the 1960s, these Swedish meatballs are great for entertaining. Super-easy to make with our ground venison, they are certain to become a topic of conversation.

So easy to make, these baked lamb meatballs come together quickly. The pleasing crust and tender center are complemented by a creamy harissa-spiked yogurt. Great to serve with other Mediterranean favorites, whether eating buffet or sit-down style.

If thinking about meatballs makes you crave them, choose one of our many ground meat options and make some at home. We offer ground turkey, ground buffalo, ground lamb, ground venison and for those with traditional tastes, two tasty ground beef choices Angus and Wagyu.

