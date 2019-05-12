5 Ways To Cook With Charcuterie and Make Life Better

Think outside the board with these recipes that feature charcuterie as a main or complementary ingredient. While ready-to-eat charcuterie is great on its own, it’s also an ideal flavor booster, offering rich umami notes to a variety of dishes. Read on for 5 satisfying charcuterie recipes.

Perfect for a quick evening meal, this recipe for steamed mussels has the added spice and texture of chorizo sausage. A white wine sauce is enriched with the briny and spicy flavors as it all cooks together for just 30 minutes. Serve this convivial dish with a generous helping of crusty bread.

Elevate pasta night with this recipe, packed with plenty of crispy sautéed mushrooms, black truffle butter, and pancetta. Beautiful to look at and delicious to eat, this creamy pappardelle is the ultimate comfort food dish.

This quick and easy chili recipe uses three types of duck charcuterie – confit, duck bacon, and duck and Armagnac sausage – a little beer, and plenty of fresh chile peppers for great depth of flavor and a hearty texture.

Make our easy savory pastry recipe with chicken confit, mushrooms, spinach, truffle butter béchamel, and two types of cheese. Use store-bought puff pastry to keep things simple. Serve it cut into fourths for a light lunch, or cut into 2-inch slices for a festive party appetizer.

Who needs Chinese takeout? Our rich duck rillettes make a delicious filling for fried dumplings with the addition of a few simple ingredients. Because the filling is completely cooked, these wontons can be assembled ahead of time and quickly fried just before serving.

Shop our wide range of charcuterie at dartagnan.com and tell us your favorite ways to eat it in the comments below.

