How to Make the Perfect Sunday Dinner

Are you looking for the perfect Sunday meal? Roasting a chicken is a wonderful way to reconnect with family and friends and slow down after a hectic week. Whether cooking for one or a crowd, a chicken in the oven evokes tradition, the comforts of hearth and home, and provides a deeply satisfying meal. Read on for our tips and recipes, and get inspired to make a chicken dinner.

Sunday is the ideal day to take a little time and roast a whole chicken. The smells will permeate the kitchen, and waft through the house, spreading the message that a delicious meal is on the horizon. Our recipe for the perfect roast chicken will give you all the help you need.

While the chicken is in the oven, toss a side salad, boil and mash potatoes or sauté seasonal vegetables in a little duck fat (add some of the basting juices from the chicken, if you have enough to spare) to round out the meal. Simple food is often the most satisfying, don’t you find?

Choosing the Right Chicken

In our opinion, when roasting a chicken, it’s best to start with a quality bird, like our Green Circle Chicken, because the meat can’t hide behind breading or spices in this simple cooking method.

Our Green Circle birds taste like chickens are supposed to; succulent, tender, and well, just plain chickeny. That’s because they are raised free-range and humanely by Amish farmers in Pennsylvania, and they eat a unique diet of leftover vegetables. The care taken at the farm can be tasted on the plate.

Read our tips for getting extra-crispy skin on your roast chicken, because isn’t that the ultimate goal?

Save the Bones!

One of the many benefits of roasting a whole chicken (and not boneless, skinless chicken breasts) is that you can reserve the bones and make your own chicken stock. Our blog post shows you the simple process.

Any chef will tell you that one of the secrets to restaurant cooking is using stock instead of water, as the base of sauces, gravy, and in almost everything that can benefit from the rich flavor. And it all begins with a whole chicken.

Today, the difficulty is not getting a chicken, but rather, finding the time to cook it. That’s what Sunday chicken dinner is all about – a return to home cooked meals, and enough time to relax and enjoy the pleasures of the kitchen and the conviviality of the table.

When was the last time you roasted a whole chicken? Tell us in the comments.

