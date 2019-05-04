Featured Recipes, Holidays

7 of the Best Recipes for the Perfect Mother’s Day Brunch

Posted by D'Artagnan on

Are you celebrating Mother’s Day at home? Plan the perfect brunch for the mom in your life with one of our recipes. From eggy concoctions like shakshuka and Spanish tortilla to classic bistro sandwiches, there’s something savory she’s sure to love. Mix up a Mimosa, Bloody Mary, or maybe pop open a bottle of bubbly and lavish mom with attention on her day. Read on for the recipes for a perfect Sunday brunch. 

1. Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego

tortilla-espana-spanish-omelette-recipe
There’s nothing quite as impressive as this Spanish specialty.

2. Dutch Baby Pancake with Candied Bacon

candied-bacon-dutch-baby-recipe
Sweet Dutch baby with bacon on top? Yes, please.

3. Mushroom Croque Monsieur with Truffle Butter Bechamel

wild-mushroom-croque-monsieur-sandwich-recipe
Our black truffle butter brings this bistro favorite to a new level of flavor.

4. Eggs Poached in Spicy Tomato Sauce with Andouille & Peppers

andouille-and-tomato-sauce-poached-eggs-recipe
Easy to make and super tasty, shakshuka, as this dish is known, is brunch winner.

5. Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad
Our version of the Cobb salad calls for smoked chicken, quail eggs, and smoky bacon, of course.

6. Foie-ffles: Strawberry Waffles with Seared Foie Gras & Balsamic Syrup

foie-gras-strawberry-waffles-recipe
This one is a head turner! Easier to make that it appears, our foie-ffles recipe is perfect for a special day.

7. Grilled Jambon & Brie Sandwich with Apricot

ham-brie-apricot-panini-recipe
Our Paris-style ham makes for great pressed sandwiches with bistro flare.  

What are your favorite brunch dishes? Tell us in the comments.

