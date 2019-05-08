How to Build a Better Burger with Angus Beef

Looking to upgrade your everyday burger? Try our popular Angus ground beef between the buns for a top-quality and extra-flavorful burger. Raised right to taste better, our beef will become your new go-to for summer grilling.

Learn a little bit about Angus beef with Ariane in this video, then try our recipes below.

This unique burger strikes the perfect balance between salty and sweet, crunchy and soft. Thin slices of tart Granny Smith apple are the perfect foil to caramelized onions and candied bacon. Add a little maple mayo and sandwich in a crusty raiser roll for burger heaven!

Fried green tomatoes, homemade pimento cheese, and chow-chow mayo add Southern charm and flavor to this juicy Angus burger.

This burger brings the best of the Biergarten to your table. Pretzel buns, thick-cut slab bacon, crispy shallots, grainy mustard, and our juicy Angus beef is smothered in beer cheese sauce. We would definitely recommend extra napkins for this one.

About Our Angus Beef

At D’Artagnan, our marbled and flavorful Angus beef comes from cattle that are pasture-raised on a 100% vegetarian diet, with no antibiotics, hormones or steroids. Our cooperative of ranchers is committed to strict protocols of humane animal husbandry, raising the cattle with care, resulting in high-quality beef with rich flavor.

The Black Angus cattle range over pasture land for most of their lives, and then get a supplement of alfalfa hay, barley and corn for a few months in a spacious, dry, low-stress feeding facility.

The ranchers take every care, even in transporting the cattle short distances. They know exactly where each animal comes from and can track them from birth to processing. Each cattle comes with an affidavit to prove that the rancher followed the strict protocols of the cooperative.

Try our ground Angus beef and make your burgers any way you like them.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.