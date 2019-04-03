Your 3 Exclusive Chef Recipes from Butter, Cream, & Love

We just profiled Chef Jeanie Roland on the blog, and she generously allowed us to share some of her fantastic recipes with you. Her new cookbook, Butter, Cream, & Love, features many D’Artagnan products, as well as a foreword by Ariane Daguin, our founder and owner. Read on for 3 of Jeanie’s favorite recipes featuring chicken, steak, duck.

Chef Jeanie and her husband James run two restaurants, The Perfect Caper in Punta Gorda, FL and Ella’s Food & Drink in Westerly, RI, and have been serving D’Artagnan products since our earliest days. The recipes below appear in her new cookbook Butter, Cream, & Love, which you can purchase directly from the chef’s website.

Momma’s Chicken

How is it that Momma’s is the most asked-about dish at both places? It is a mainstay at both restaurants, and this version is on-the-bone, almost exactly as mom used to prepare it. Each time I eat it, it takes me straight back to my childhood. Oven-fried chicken night was always my favorite night of the week. Delicious hot or served cold, it makes the perfect picnic dish!

Serves 6-8

2 whole organic chickens, cut into 8 pieces each and soaked in buttermilk overnight.

Seasoned Flour:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 Tbs paprika

2 Tbs dry mustard

2 tsp salt, fine

1 tsp black pepper

Method:

Combine all ingredients in bowl, for dredging chicken.

To Cook Chicken:

Drain chicken and dredge in flour. Either deep fry at 275 degrees F until done or “oven fry” in duck fat or clarified Crisco at 425 degrees F: Melt fat in two 11″ x 9″ roasting pans. When the fat is hot, add chicken skin side down; shake pan so chicken doesn’t stick. Open oven and shake again 5 minutes into frying to prevent chicken skin from sticking to the pan. Baste with fat on the non-skin side and turn over when skin side is brown and crispy and the chicken is half finished cooking.

Spiced Honey

4 oz honey

1/2 tsp Aleppo pepper flakes

Method:

Heat honey and pepper until it is almost simmering in a small saucepan to infuse flavor. Honey can be drizzled over chicken as a condiment.

Pepper Crusted Ribeye

A great steak with a great rub. Make extra rub as it is such a nice seasoning for other meats and poultry as well. The crème fraîche with horseradish helps tame the heat from the pepper crust. A perfect steak to share, best served with a large, fresh salad.

Serves 6 people

3 bone-in ribeye steaks (2 1/2 lbs each)

2 Tbs Aleppo pepper

2 Tbs white peppercorn

2 Tbs black peppercorn

2 Tbs green peppercorn

2 Tbs Balinese peppercorn

Method:

Grind in spice grinder or with mortar and pestle. Rub into steaks well, to season.

Sauce:

1 1/2 cups sour cream or crème fraîche

2-3 Tbs rice vinegar

2 tsp sugar

3-4 Tbs horseradish

1/4 tsp white pepper

Method:

Whisk all ingredients together. Adjust seasoning to fit your taste.

To Grill:

Heat grill to medium-high. Lightly drizzle steaks with blended oil to avoid sticking. Start on the higher part of the grill. Keep one side of your grill cooler to avoid flare-ups and to control the temperature. Cook steak to desired doneness, depending on your taste. For a rare steak, remove at an internal temperature of 115 degrees F and let rest for 8 minutes before cutting. For medium-rare, remove at 120 degrees F. For medium, remove at 130 degrees F.

To Serve:

Make sure to ALWAYS let your cut of meat rest (5 – 7 minutes) to redistribute the juices. Cut bone off steak and slice steak on bias and finish with fleur de sel. Arrange on a platter and present sliced steak with the bone. Serve steak with sauce.

Braised Lentils with Duck Confit and Foie Gras

Duck and lentils are a perfect pair! I love the natural earthiness from the lentils and the richness from the duck and foie gras. This is the perfect meal with some crusty bread and a nice glass of Burgundy.

Serves 8

8 duck confit legs (recipe below, or buy ready-made)

8 ounces fresh foie gras, medium diced- hold cold

1 lb French green lentils, rinsed

1/2 bunch thyme and 1 bay leaf, tie with string to create herb bouquet

1 bulb fennel, diced small, keep the frond separate

1 carrot, diced small

2 ribs celery, peeled and diced small

1 onion, diced small

4 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 piece bacon

1 apple, diced medium

4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced small

4 oz butter

1/4 cup Cognac

1/4 cup Madeira

4 cups chicken stock

3 – 4 cups water

salt and pepper, to taste

2 cups duck glace

Method:

In a saucepot large enough to fit the lentils, sweat fennel, carrot, celery, and onion in butter on low heat with bacon slice until translucent. Add garlic and coat with fat. Deglaze with liquor. Add chicken stock plus 1 cup of water with herb bouquet. Bring to simmer and add lentils. Cook low and slow, and when lentils are almost done, add potatoes and apples, and remove bacon. Season with salt and pepper when lentils are cooked, and add glace to finish. Cool overnight to develop flavor.

Duck Confit

4 duck legs

6 cups duck fat

8 cloves garlic, grated

2 bay leaves, crushed

2 tps fennel seeds

1 tps white peppercorn

3 Tbs kosher salt

Method:

Trim excess fat from duck legs. Crush all the spices in spice grinder. Rub legs with grated garlic and spice blend and refrigerate for 3 days. Place legs in baking dish; cover with warmed duck fat. Cook in a low oven, uncovered, at 275 degrees F for 4 – 6 hours, depending on the oven and the size of the legs. A paring knife will come out easily when inserted into legs when they are done. Remove from oven and cool in the fat.

To Serve, Confit:

Heat confit skin side down in a non-stick pan over medium-high heat. Turn when crisp, pouring off and reserving fat. Place in oven at 375 degrees F for 20-25 minutes and cook until heated through.

To Serve:

Heat lentils in an ovenproof casserole. Heat 2 Tbs of reserved duck fat in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat, and once it begins to smoke, add foie gras bits. Fold foie gras into beans and garnish with duck legs. Serve family-style with salad.

Thanks to Chef Jeanie for allowing us to share these recipes with our blog readers! If you missed her interview, check this blog post. Be sure to let us know if you try any of her recipes!

