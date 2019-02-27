You’ll Want to Try These 2 Easy Recipes

We love visitors at D’Artagnan, and Arlyn Osborne recently stopped by to meet D’Artagnan owner Ariane and get a tour of the offices and warehouse. She left inspired to cook with our products she shared her recipes with us. Read on for an easy way to make duck breast and a tasty venison pie recipe.

Shop all our ingredients at dartagnan.com and plan your next cooking adventure.

Arlyn is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in New York City and a member of the Culinary Historians of New York. She has worked with the Food Network, Food & Wine Magazine, Spoon University, The James Beard Foundation, NBC and more.

She has appeared in cooking segments for Genius Kitchen, a millennial sister brand of the Food Network, the Hudson Valley Wine and Food Festival, and Food Network Snapchat Discover. She is also the host of the YouTube channel, The Millennial Kitchen.

Venison and Ale Pie with Smoked Duck Bacon

This hearty meat and ale pie, seasoned with aromatic vegetables and fresh thyme, is rich in flavor and encompassed in a flaky double crust of puff pastry, and serves 4 to 6 people.

Ingredients

4 slices uncured smoked duck bacon

1 large yellow onion, sliced

3 celery stalk, sliced

3 small carrots, quarter sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 teaspoons fresh thyme leaves

Salt

Pepper

Canola oil

12 oz venison ground meat

¼ cup flour

1 cup ale

1 tablespoon Worcestershire

1 large egg

2 sheets all butter puff pastry

Instructions

1. Cut the duck bacon into small pieces and add to a cold skillet. Turn the heat to medium-low. Cook and allow the fat to render, stirring occasionally, until crispy, about 7-10 minutes. Transfer bacon to a large bowl with slotted spoon.

2. Increase heat to medium and add onion, celery, carrot, garlic, and thyme. Season with salt and pepper and cook until softened and onions are translucent, about 10-15 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to the bowl with the bacon.

3. Add 2 tablespoons of oil to the skillet. Add the ground venison and cook until browned, breaking up with a wooden spoon, about 4-5 minutes.

4. Stir the duck bacon and vegetables back into the skillet.

5. Sprinkle the flour evenly over the mixture, then stir to combine. Cook, stirring constantly, for 30 seconds.

6. Add the ale and Worcestershire. Let simmer until thickened, about 60 seconds. Adjust seasoning with salt and pepper if needed.

7. Transfer mixture to a bowl and let cool.

8. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 F.

9. Beat the egg with a splash of water in a small bowl.

10. Lightly flour a work surface and unfold one sheet of puff pastry. Roll out to a 12-inch square and press into an 8-inch deep dish pie plate. Roll out the second sheet of puff pastry to a 12-inch square.

11. Fill the pie dish with the venison mixture and brush the pastry rim with the egg wash. Top with the second pastry round and trim the edges using kitchen shears. Press to seal and fold the edge under all the way around to create a thicker crust. Crimp the crust with the tines of a fork. Brush all over with egg wash, then slice an “X” in the pastry to ventilate.

12. Place pie dish on a sheet pan and bake for 45-50 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool for 10 minutes before slicing and serving.

Maple Spiced Duck Breast

This simple duck entrée is sweetened with maple syrup and gets its spiciness from a blend of cayenne and allspice, and serves 4 people.

Ingredients

4 Rohan duck breasts

Salt

Pepper

½ cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons light brown sugar

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon allspice

Instructions

1. Thoroughly dry the duck breasts with paper towels. Score the skin on each breast by slicing four or five diagonal slits. Be careful not to cut into the actual breast meat.

2. Season both sides with salt and pepper. Place in a cold cast iron skillet, skin side down. Turn the heat on to medium. Let cook, allowing the fat to render, until the skin is golden and crispy, about 7-10 minutes.

3. Flip over and until the internal temperature reaches 135 F for medium-rare, about 3-5 minutes. Set aside to rest.

4. Meanwhile, add the maple syrup, brown sugar, cayenne, and allspice to a small saucepan. Cook over low heat until sugar is dissolved and the mixture is heated through, about 3-4 minutes.

5. Slice the duck thinly against the grain and drizzle with the glaze.

Thank you, Arlyn, for sharing your recipes with us. If you try them at home, let us know how you enjoy these dishes.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

Are you a business looking to serve or sell D’Artagnan? We invite both chefs and food retailers to reach out and become D’Artagnan customers.

Connect with us on social media to share your cooking adventures. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.