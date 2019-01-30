7 Ways to Make an Epic Game Day Spread

Are you looking to liven up your game day menu? We all know that the snacks are almost as important as the drama playing out on TV. From baked beans with bacon to truffle butter hot wings, we have something your home team will love. Read on for our 7 winning game day recipes and score extra points with your spread.

Need an easy, crowd-pleasing appetizer for game day? Make a batch of spicy buffalo chicken toasts with our tender chicken leg confit and a few simple ingredients probably already in your kitchen.

This recipe with homemade pimento cheese and our hickory smoked bacon gives stuffed jalapeño “poppers” an upgrade. They’re super easy to make and perfect for a party, game day, and beyond.

These easy-to-make buffalo meatballs are stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce. Great to make ahead and heat at half-time, then slather with BBQ sauce before the action ensues.

Our Wagyu short ribs are braised in a heady mix of spices and four types of chile peppers in this easy recipe. The spoon-tender, spicy meat makes an excellent filling for tacos. Prep the fixings ahead of time and let everyone assemble their own.

Here’s a tasty recipe for baked beans and bacon to serve at your next game day gathering. Making this sweet-and-smoky staple yourself is well worth the time. The bacon weave is optional (but recommended).

You know the recipe – that “internet famous” giant mound o’ meat filled with bacon, wrapped in bacon, and glazed with BBQ sauce. We admit, we see the appeal, but we wanted our rendition to be a little more approachable and a lot more fun. So we made mini versions stuffed with cheddar, wrapped and glazed, then served them up in soft slider buns. They’re the bomb.

Spicy Buffalo-style wings are the always a party favorite, but we’ve upped the flavor ante to make them even better. Our creamy black truffle butter adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth, making these wings your guests won’t soon forget.

What are your favorite game day snacks? Tell us in the comments. If you make any of our recipes, let us know how you like them.

Since 1985, D’Artagnan has been at the forefront of the farm-to-table movement, producing superior tasting products by partnering with small ranches and farms. We are committed to free-range, natural production, sustainable and humane farming practices and no use of antibiotics or hormones. That’s why D’Artagnan products have been revered by America’s most renowned chefs for over 30 years. We offer the same high-quality products to home cooks at dartagnan.com, along with recipes and guides to help you live the tasty life.

