5 Sweet Ways to Bake with Bacon this Fall

With autumn comes an almost primal need to bake. Give in to the urge, crank up the oven, and fill the house with the sweet smells of baked treats … with bacon. The recipes below show that bacon belongs in your baking plans. From maple doughnuts and sticky buns to hearty oatmeal cookies, there’s something for every craving. Read on for a few of our favorite recipes to inspire your inner baker.

These irresistible sticky buns include bacon as their secret ingredient. The perfect weekend baking project, these buns combine a beautifully soft, springy dough with toasted pecans, maple caramel, and our famous applewood smoked bacon.

This ridiculously easy to make Dutch baby recipe is part-pancake, part-custard, part-souffle, and totally delicious. It’s what brunch dreams are made of … perfect for an autumnal Sunday.

As if doughnuts weren’t tempting enough, these tender old fashioned’s are brought to next level goodness with a creamy maple glaze and crispy bacon. Think they’re too decadent? Don’t worry, they’re baked not fried. That counts for something, right?

Our hearty oatmeal cookie recipe is studded with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, and two kinds of apples then sprinkled with maple sugar for an extra dimension of flavor. Perfect for fall baking, these sweet and salty, chewy and crisp cookies are delicious anytime.

While technically not baked, we had to include this caramel corn recipe, because this bacon-rich treat is perfect for Halloween. Also ideal for parties at any time of the year, our popcorn recipe with a bacon and duck fat caramel upgrade is savory, sweet, salty, crispy, and chewy all at once. Yum!

