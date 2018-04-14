Meet the New Steak You’ll Be Grilling All Summer

Hello, Beautiful …

Our Wagyu filet mignon is the steak of the season. At 6 ounces it’s just the right size for an entree, and so tender you can cut it with a fork. Great on the grill or in a pan, filet mignon cooks up fast and makes a big impression. This gorgeous steak will elevate the entire meal, from a family supper to a special occasion meal. And yes, it would pair nicely with a lobster tail, in case you were wondering. Read on for grilling tips – you certainly don’t want to overcook this one!

Among chefs, D’Artagnan Wagyu beef is recognized for its high quality. We start with the best breed of cattle and work with conscientious ranchers in Texas to bring superior Wagyu beef to market, without the use of antibiotics or hormones. Centuries of breeding, decades of ranching experience, and our commitment to excellence all come together in this marbled, delicately-textured and richly-flavored beef.

There’s no need to marinate or heavily season beef of this caliber. Keep it simple; the pleasure of this cut is in the exquisite texture and natural flavor. Here’s our quick recipe for filet mignon on the grill. Perfectly grilled filet mignon is surprisingly easy to achieve – it starts with the best meat, a white-hot grill, and time to rest. Grilled Wagyu Filet Mignon Ingredients 4 Wagyu Filet Mignon Steaks

Neutral oil

Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper

Flake finishing salt (optional) Preparation Remove steaks from the refrigerator about an hour before you cook them. Preheat a lightly-oiled gas or charcoal grill to high (500 degrees F). Season steaks on each side with kosher salt & pepper. Place steaks on the grill and close lid. Cook for 5 minutes then flip steaks over and continue to cook for an additional 4-5 minutes or until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the steak registers 125 degrees F for medium-rare. (Temperature of steaks will continue to rise while resting.) Remove steaks to a cutting board and rest for 10 minutes. Serve with flake finishing salt. Recipe tips: For crisscross grill marks, cook steaks for 2½ minutes then using tongs, turn 90 degrees and cook 2½ minutes more. Turn steaks over and repeat. All eyes will be on the plate when you serve this gorgeous steak. Let us know how you like it!

