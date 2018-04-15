Beyond Breakfast: 5 Easy Egg Recipes You Can Eat for Dinner

Not just for breakfast, eggs are quick and convenient for both weeknight suppers and late-night meals. Versatile and nutritious, eggs are neutral enough to be paired with many foods and flavors. It’s easy to hard boil or scramble eggs (with a knob of melted black truffle butter) for an almost instant meal, but our recipes elevate the egg to main course status. We’ve even provided wine pairings to prove the point: eggs are what’s for dinner.

Shop dartagnan.com for the sausage, bacon, and mushrooms we used to add flavor and texture to the recipes below. Then try one of our five egg recipes for dinner (or lunch) and tell us how you like your eggs.

This is one of the most famous egg recipes in the world. There are versions of eggs poached in tomato sauce from North Africa to Italy, Israel to Mexico – and they’re all delicious! In this riff, andouille sausage adds richness and spice while red bell peppers lend sweetness. This hearty dish is great for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; serve it family-style (or in tiny 6” skillets, if you’ve got them). Warm bread or pita is a great accompaniment.

Wine pairing: Côtes du Rhône

Perfect for springtime, this salad comes together quickly. Shared by cookbook author Dorie Greenspan, who loves the combination of eggs and asparagus, this recipe adds addictively salty-crispy bacon as a topping for this satisfying salad.

Wine pairing: Picpoul from the Languedoc-Roussillon region of France

3. Chorizo & Potato Hash with Eggs This recipe has it all – a little spice, a little decadence, and a lot of flavor. It’s super easy to make and will satisfy the heartiest of appetites. Our duck fat is the secret to getting perfectly crispy, golden brown potatoes, so don’t skimp on that ingredient. This dish makes a fun dinner when served with a little salad. Wine pairing: Vin Jaune from Jura 4. Omelette with Morels & Ramps This is a seasonal specialty that you can only enjoy for a limited time, while wild ramps and morel mushrooms are available. They are a perfect pair in this simple springtime omelette. Use a mild, milky cheese like young Fontina to complement, not overpower the delicate flavors. Substitute spinach and cultivated mushrooms if the mood strikes during the rest of the year. Wine pairing: Dry Rosé from Provence 5. Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego The beauty of a Spanish omelette lies in its versatility. Delicious for breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, our tortilla is packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, but we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away. Wine pairing: Pinot Noir, Gamay, or any light red wine

