VIDEO: How to Make Duck Magret

Magret is the juicy breast of a duck, and it cooks up much like a steak; which is why we at D’Artagnan call it the “duck steak.” It’s a perfect weeknight meal, special occasion dinner, or a center-of-the-grill choice. Duck magret is one of our favorite simple recipes, and it should be a part of every home cook’s repertoire.

Ariane’s father, Chef André Daguin, was the first to treat duck breast like a steak, serving it rare in the 1950s at his restaurant in Southwest France. Like many legendary moments in culinary history, this one came about by necessity one afternoon when a salesman arrived at the hotel restaurant for a late lunch.

Chef Daguin found his kitchen bare of ingredients, but for a tray of raw magrets waiting to be made into confit. He grabbed one and seared it like a steak, then served it rare to the surprised patron, who shared the curious dish with two other customers just finishing their lunches. And thus was born a staple duck dish, found today on menus worldwide, and one of the foundational products at D’Artagnan.

