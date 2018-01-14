Cold Weather Cooking: The Best Braised Brisket Recipe

When the temperature drops outside, crank up the oven for a satisfying braise. The kitchen gets warm and cozy, the aroma fills the house, and you get something delicious to eat. It’s the most reasonable way to combat the cold.

There’s nothing easier than this classic recipe, in which our Angus beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine and other aromatics. Hearty and rustic, it’s the perfect dish for a chilly weekend.