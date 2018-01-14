Cold Weather Cooking: The Best Braised Brisket Recipe

When the temperature drops outside, crank up the oven for a satisfying braise. The kitchen gets warm and cozy, the aroma fills the house, and you get something delicious to eat. It’s the most reasonable way to combat the cold.
There’s nothing easier than this classic recipe, in which our Angus beef brisket is slow-cooked in an entire bottle of red wine and other aromatics. Hearty and rustic, it’s the perfect dish for a chilly weekend.
Ingredients
- 1 Angus Beef Brisket Flat, about 6 pounds
- Kosher salt & freshly ground black pepper
- Neutral oil, we used grapeseed
- 2 large yellow onions, thinly sliced
- 3 stalks celery, chopped
- 6 cloves garlic, smashed
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon anchovy paste
- 1 bottle dry red wine (750ml), we used Cabernet Sauvignon
- 1 large can diced tomatoes (28 ounces)
- 1 container Veal Demi-Glace
- Bouquet garni, made with 3 sprigs thyme, 5 sprigs parsley, 1 bay leaf
- 4 carrots, thickly sliced
- 1/4 cup chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish
Preparation
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Generously season brisket on both sides with salt and pepper. In a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, add about 2 tablespoons oil and heat until shimmering. Sear brisket until deep chestnut brown in color, about 5-6 minutes on each side. Remove brisket to a plate and set aside.
- Pour off all but about 1 tablespoon of oil/rendered fat. Add onions, garlic, and celery; season with salt and pepper. Sauté until vegetables start to soften and garlic is fragrant, about 3 minutes. Add tomato paste and anchovy paste, stirring to coat vegetables; cook for about 3 minutes more. Stir in wine, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom and sides of the pot. Bring mixture to just a boil. Stir in tomatoes, veal demi-glace, and add bouquet garni. Add brisket to the pot fat-side up. Cover and move to the oven.
- Braise until brisket is tender and spreads apart easily with a knife, occasionally spooning wine mixture over the meat, about 3 to 3½ hours. Uncover the pot, remove bouquet garni and discard. Add carrots, covering them with the cooking liquid. Continue to cook until the carrots are tender, sauce is thickened, and brisket is browned and has a nice crust, about 40 minutes more.
- Before serving, skim excess fat off the surface of sauce if needed. Remove brisket to a cutting board and slice against the grain. Serve with carrots and a generous portion of sauce. Garnish with fresh parsley.