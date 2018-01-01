New Year’s Day Brunch: 5 Recipes to Start the Year Right

The beauty of a Spanish omelet lies in its versatility. While it could serve as breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, we love this tortilla for brunch. Packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.

Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. A classy way to start the new year. Serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens, or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.