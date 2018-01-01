New Year’s Day Brunch: 5 Recipes to Start the Year Right

Happy New Year! Wishing you all the best in 2018! Let’s start the year right with the best brunch recipes for those who’ve had a little too much to drink. These hearty recipes are comforting foods for the first meal of the new year… and they would each pair well with slightly flat Champagne if there’s any around. And if you were sensible last night, why don’t you take on the brunch responsibilities this morning?
Tortilla Española with Chorizo & Manchego
The beauty of a Spanish omelet lies in its versatility. While it could serve as breakfast, lunch, aperitif, or light supper, we love this tortilla for brunch. Packed with the requisite creamy potatoes and sweet onions, we added spicy cured chorizo and some salty Manchego cheese to kick it up a notch. Don’t be alarmed by the amount of oil needed. Once the potatoes and onions are cooked, the oil is drained away.
Mushroom Croque Monsieur with Truffle Butter Bechamel
Sautéed exotic mushrooms are smothered in truffle butter béchamel and two types of melty cheese in this twist on the classic bistro sandwich. A classy way to start the new year. Serve with cornichons and dressed baby greens, or top with a fried egg for an upgraded Croque Madame.
Breakfast Burger
Play line cook and flip some burgers! The breakfast burger is a bistro classic, although we’ve upped the flavor ante by using lean buffalo and adding zesty mayo inspired by our favorite morning cocktail (hair of the dog?).
This recipe has it all – a little spice, a little decadence, and a lot of flavor. It’s super easy to make and will satisfy the heartiest of appetites. Our duck fat is the secret to getting perfectly crispy, golden brown potatoes, so don’t skimp on that ingredient.
Mushroom & Cheese Quiche with Truffle Butter Crust
Our organic exotic mushrooms, creamy Gouda, and fresh herbs are packed into a black truffle butter shortcrust in this easy quiche recipe. Make this a day ahead for a quick brunch on New Year’s Day (that would have required planning ahead). Serve the French way: alongside salad greens with a bright vinaigrette.
However you begin the new year, we wish you and yours a very happy and healthy one, filled with memorable meals and many laughs. Bonne Année!