Eat Clean: Whole30-Friendly Recipes

What’s the Whole30 diet? It is a 30-day commitment to eliminate sugar, alcohol, grains, legumes, soy, and dairy from the diet. Often described as life-changing, the Whole30 hashtag has made quite a splash on Instagram. Is it right for you? Explore it here and decide for yourself.

The good news about Whole30 is that it involves eating real food. What can you eat on the program? Only whole foods like meat, seafood, eggs, vegetables, nuts, seeds, and fruits. This is not meant to be a lifetime diet, but a 30-day reset that causes you to read labels, consider everything you eat, and cook at home.

After the 30-day program is finished, adherents strategically reintroduce foods back into their diet and keep track of how they feel. The program can be better understood in the Hartwig’s best-selling book or at their Whole30 website.

Eat Well in the New Year

Even if you are not doing a Whole30, many people commit to better eating habits for the new year. That looks different for everyone, but to us, the best way to create sustainable healthy eating habits is to eat real food with simple ingredients and cook at home. Control the quality and source of your ingredients, and your diet will be better for it.

We combed our recipe library to find simple, Whole30-compliant recipes. It’s not so easy, because a lot of recipes call for butter, a glug of wine, sugar, cream or soy sauce in the sauce. Even bacon has sugar in the curing rub, so we eliminated all bacon recipes (gasp!).

These recipes are friendly for anyone embarking on the Whole30 (any necessary exceptions are noted), or looking for simple foods that nourish the body and soul.

Try this easy recipe for tender lamb loin with a warm Middle Eastern-style spice rub. Whole30 compliant because it’s nothing but lamb and spices, and best served on a simple salad with tahini dressing.