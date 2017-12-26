New Year’s Eve: Time for Caviar!

There’s nothing better than caviar and Champagne on New Year’s Eve. Are you hosting a party or an intimate dinner for two? However you choose to ring in the new year, a tin of caviar will make it a special evening.

Our Ossetra Malossol Caviar is raised on an aqua farm in France, exclusively for D’Artagnan. Aquitaine, meaning “land of water,” is a region of France renowned for agriculture, wine and fishing. Fittingly, state-of-the-art aquaculture has thrived there, and it’s where we found farmers producing the finest humanely-raised, sustainable caviar on the market. They combine the height of technology with painstaking artisanal methods to produce truly superb caviar.

The round, plump grains have a unique, lingering nutty flavor and ultra-silky mouthfeel, and color ranges from clear grey to golden chestnut to deep brown.

How to Serve Caviar

It is recommended that you open the vacuum-sealed tin 15 to 20 minutes before eating; be sure to keep it cold while the caviar is exposed to the air. A bowl of ice chips makes the perfect nest for a tin of these valuable eggs. Scoop the caviar out of the tin carefully, so as not to break the eggs, using a mother of pearl, horn or wooden spoon. Metal spoons should never touch caviar as they can affect the taste.

Caviar is delicious enjoyed simply – atop a round of brioche toast, blini or steamed baby red potato, with or without a dollop of crème fraîche; or in your favorite canapé recipes, like these deviled quail eggs.

Keep it simple, as we have in our caviar recipes, so that the flavor of the caviar gets to shine.

Buttery blini make a tasty cushion for our French ossetra caviar.

Once opened, it is best to eat caviar quickly, as it does not have a long shelf life. Paired with champagne, sake, vodka or a dry white wine, it’s hard to imagine that there will be any caviar left over.

Eat Your Caviar

Caviar may be delicious, but it also packs plenty of nutritional value. Caviar contains calcium, phosphorus, selenium, iron, magnesium, and Vitamins B12, B6, B2, B44, C, A, and D. It’s got amino acids and omega-3 fatty acids to recommend it as well. So eat your caviar!