Thanksgiving Recipe: Black Truffle Parker House Rolls

Soft, squishy, golden yeast rolls are a Thanksgiving favorite but when our Black Truffle Butter is baked right into the dough, they’re downright irresistible. We recommend having a log of truffle butter in the freezer at all times, precisely for occasions like these. Put the rest of the ingredients on your last-minute shopping list and serve these delightful rolls at your holiday dinner.

Ingredients 1 packet active dry yeast (about 2 ¼ teaspoons)

¾ cup warm water (about 100-110 degrees F)

1¼ cup buttermilk

¼ cup honey

1 teaspoon Black Truffle Flavored Oil

5 2/3 cups bread flour (about 1 pound 14 ounces), plus more for dusting the work surface

2 teaspoons kosher salt

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into small chunks

8 tablespoons Black Truffle Butter, divided, plus more as needed

Maldon salt Preparation In a medium bowl, stir the yeast into the warm water and allow to bloom for about 5 minutes. Stir in the buttermilk, honey, and truffle flavored oil. Set aside. To the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add flour and salt. With the mixer on low speed, pour in the buttermilk mixture and mix until fully incorporated about 2 minutes. Increase the speed to medium-low. Add unsalted butter, piece by piece. Add 3 tablespoons black truffle butter, a tablespoon at a time. Continue to knead until dough is smooth, stretchy, and elastic, about 12 minutes longer. Rub the inside of a large bowl with truffle butter. Place the dough in the bowl, covering with tea towel. Allow to rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 90 minutes. Meanwhile, lightly grease a 9×13 inch baking dish and set aside. Once risen, punch down the dough and divide into 2 equal pieces. One at a time, roll the dough pieces into rectangles about 12×14 inches. Using a pizza wheel or Chef’s knife, cut the dough lengthwise into 5 strips. Cut each strip into 3 smaller rectangles. Take 1½ tablespoons of the remaining black truffle butter and spread a small amount onto each rectangle. Fold the rectangles in half and place into the prepared pan, seam side down. Nestle the buns side by side without crowding. Repeat the entire process with the second piece of dough. Cover the pan with a clean kitchen towel and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Meanwhile, with the rack in the center position, preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Once risen, gently brush the remaining 2 tablespoons of black truffle butter over the top of the rolls and sprinkle with Maldon salt. Bake until the bottoms and tops of the rolls are golden brown, about 40 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of a roll should register 190 degrees F. Remove from the oven, let cool slightly before serving.