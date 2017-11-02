Pre-Order Your Organic Turkey for Thanksgiving

By far the most popular choice at Thanksgiving, our USDA-certified organic turkeys are bursting with superb flavor, and roast up nice and crispy on the outside, with tender, meaty and moist center. The turkeys are raised free-range and fed a 100% organic, all vegetarian, non-GMO diet with no antibiotics or hormones.

Treat yourself—and your family—to the most sumptuous turkey dinner they’ve ever experienced. Many happy customers have reported that once they tried our organic turkey, they simply couldn’t eat bland supermarket turkey anymore.

For those looking to serve a large turkey, this is your year. We have a limited supply of organic 26 – 28 lb. birds, so if you are feeding a crowd, be sure to place your pre-order soon to reserve one of these rare birds.

Pre-order your organic turkey today, and select a delivery date just before Thanksgiving. Because we work with small farms, quantities are limited and the most popular sizes sell out quickly.

Download our turkey roasting guide for a handy reference to correct temperature, brining, stuffing and other guidance.

More About Our Organic Turkey

It takes something special to raise turkeys of this quality. The farms that raise turkeys for D’Artagnan are scrutinized for their methods, treatment of animals and handling standards.

Our free-range birds are humanely-raised on small family farms in the Mid-West, with full access to the outdoors where they get plenty of exercise, unlike factory-farmed birds. They are not pushed to grow too quickly; instead, they develop at a slower pace, growing the old-fashioned way, with respect for the natural process.

Farm-raised in a free-range environment, the turkeys are fed an all-vegetarian diet consisting of 100% organic, non-GMO grains (corn and soy) and pure spring water, with no protein supplements, added poultry or fish by-products, pesticides or herbicides.

Additionally, no antibiotics, growth hormones or arsenicals are ever administered and the birds benefit from an environment that never uses artificial light. These turkeys are beyond “natural,” a term without any regulation; they are USDA-certified organic, which means they follow the strictest of guidelines.

GENERAL DELIVERY: All orders ship via FedEx Overnight. You choose your delivery date – up to 30 days in advance. Orders placed before Noon ET, Monday-Thursday can be delivered the next business day. For Thanksgiving delivery, orders must be placed before Noon EST, Monday, November 20th.

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDERS: Orders containing a “pre-order” Turkey, Turkey Breast, Goose or Capon must be delivered on November 17th, 18th or 21st.