Fall In Love with Potatoes & Duck Fat on National Potato Day

October 27th is National Potato Day according to our calendar. So today we will celebrate the love affair between duck fat and potatoes with 3 easy recipes.

The combination of duck fat and potatoes is a match made in food heaven. Duck fat enhances the earthy potato flavor and imparts a golden crust. Use duck fat for potato galette, roasted potatoes, pommes Anna, hash browns, croquetas, sautéed fingerlings, mashed potatoes, and just about any other spud application you can think of.

Here are our 3 favorite simple recipes; each is easy to master at home, and will become a favorite of yours, too!

If you’re making one of our recipes for duck or rabbit confit, throw some little potatoes in the fat before you strain it. These fingerlings slow-cooked in aromatic duck fat make a rich side dish or a sneaky snack for the chef.

Ingredients

½ pound fingerling potatoes

Duck Fat from 1 recipe Rabbit Confit

Maldon salt Preparation Wash potatoes and dry well. If some of the potatoes are large, cut them in half. After removing the rabbit from the fat, lower the potatoes into the duck fat (4 cups) using a slotted spoon. Cook the potatoes over low heat for 30 minutes, or until tender. Drain the potatoes on paper towels. Sprinkle generously with salt before eating. Duck Fat Roasted Potatoes Although super simple, roasting potatoes in duck fat yields incredible results. Golden and crispy on the outside with creamy interiors, these flavorful pommes des terre will make any dinner special.

Ingredients

3 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 2” chunks

Kosher salt

White vinegar

6 tablespoons Duck Fat, softened

Freshly cracked black pepper

1 sprig of fresh rosemary, rough chopped

Preparation

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Placed potatoes in a large pot and cover with cold water. Add a few tablespoons of salt and a splash of vinegar. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat and par-cook until exteriors are just tender, about 4-5 minutes. Drain and transfer to a large mixing bowl. Spoon duck fat over potatoes and toss to coat evenly. Don’t worry about rough, slightly broken up edges – they’ll yield crispy results! Spread potatoes evenly on a rimmed baking sheet. Season with salt & pepper. Sprinkle with rosemary. Roast until evenly golden brown and cooked through, about 35 – 40 minutes, flipping once at the midway point. Serve hot.

We think these are the ultimate french fries. Double-frying in flavorful duck fat yields frites that are golden and crisp on the outside yet creamy and fluffy on the inside. Delicious!

Ingredients

3 to 4 quarts Duck Fat

4 russet potatoes, long sides peeled and cut into 1/4-inch sticks

Coarse salt

Piment d’Espelette (optional)

Preparation

Run the cut potatoes under cold water to remove excess starch. Thoroughly dry the potatoes. In a large, heavy pot over medium-high flame, heat duck fat to 300 degrees F.

Slowly add potatoes to duck fat, working in batches if needed. Par cook for 4-5 minutes, until tender. Remove fries with a slotted spoon. Drain on a paper towel lined sheet pan and let cool to room temperature. When ready to finish, heat the duck fat to 360 degrees F. Once the oil is heated, add the par-cooked fries and cook for another 2 minutes, working in batches. Fries should be crisp and golden brown. Remove fries with a slotted spoon and drain. Season with salt & piment d’Espelette, if using. Serve immediately.

Chef Tip: Duck fat is one of the few fats that can be reused over and over again. After the oil is cooled but still liquid, decant into a sealable container. Pour through a fine-mesh sieve lined with a paper towel to out any food particles. Cover and refrigerate.