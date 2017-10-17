Join Us: Le Creuset Cookbook Launch Event!

We’re excited to partner with Le Creuset and help launch their new cookbook on Saturday, October 21!

After all, Le Creuset is a French icon. The brilliantly-colored, enameled cookware has been revered by chefs and home cooks since 1925. Both utilitarian and beautiful, Le Creuset is in the best kitchens around the world.

If anyone knows how to cook French, it’s Le Creuset! Their new cookbook Le Creuset: A Collection of Recipes From Our French Table shares more than 80 timeless French recipes, tips, and techniques. Maybe you’ll find new recipes to cook with D’Artagnan products.

Cookbook Launch Events

On Saturday, October 21, Le Creuset is celebrating the launch of the cookbook at 18 of their stores across the nation.

There will be cooking demonstrations, light bites, and giveaways at the stores listed on their Facebook event. Attend the one nearest you, and enter to win a Dutch oven from Le Creuset along with a selection of D’Artagnan foods! It’s sure to be a fun day for Francophiles.