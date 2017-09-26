7 Recipes for Fall Baking

It’s officially autumn now, and that means it’s baking season. We like savory baked goods, but find that bacon works well with the sweet and sticky ones, too. The recipes below show that bacon, duck fat, and truffle butter all have a place in your baking plans. From doughnuts and sticky buns to focaccia and pie crust, there is something here for every craving. Even oatmeal cookies get the bacon treatment in one of our favorite recipes (hello, holiday cookies).

Time to warm up the oven and try something new …

Baked, not fried, these doughnuts are perfect to enjoy with the season’s best apple cider, or perhaps a pumpkin spice latte. As if doughnuts weren’t tempting enough, these tender old fashioned’s are brought to next level goodness with a creamy maple glaze and crispy bacon.

Our duck fat makes deliciously rich focaccia bread. Topped with fresh herbs and flaky salt, it’s wonderful on its own, as a soup or salad accompaniment, or as the vehicle for your favorite sandwich fillings.

These hearty oatmeal cookies are studded with crumbled bacon, toasted pecans, and two kinds of apples, then sprinkled with maple sugar for an extra dimension of flavor. They’re sweet and salty, chewy and crisp, and oh, so delicious.

Clearly, we’re firm believers in the adage, “Everything tastes better with bacon.” These ooey-gooey sticky buns are a prime example. The perfect weekend baking project, these buns combine a beautifully soft, springy dough with toasted pecans, maple caramel, and our famous applewood smoked bacon.

Great for brunch, this golden bread is packed with flavorful bacon, cheese, and fresh herbs between each heavenly layer. Adapted from a sweet bread recipe by legendary baker, Flo Braker, this bread is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Serve warm with unsalted butter for an extra decadent treat.

6. Truffle Butter Shortbread Black truffle butter, Parmesan cheese, and a little flour combine to make addictively crisp and tasty shortbread with this easy recipe. These are great with charcuterie boards, cheese plates, topped with your favorite condiments, or as a nibble on their own.

While you are working with truffle butter, consider this easy recipe for truffle butter short crust, perfect for your favorite savory tarts and quiches. We made a creamy, cheesy mushroom quiche with it, and recommend you try the recipe.

Let us know if you try one of our recipes. We love to see what’s cooking, so feel free to share pics with us on social media. Tag @dartagnanfoods on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and show off your work.