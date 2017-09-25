Thank a Restaurant Worker Today!

Today is National Food Service Worker’s Day. So let’s take a moment to reflect on the nearly 15 million people who work in restaurants. From the dishwashers and waiters, to the chefs and the hosts, a restaurant team depends on every member to function. Chefs may get the most attention, but ask any chef who the most important team member is and he/she will usually say: the dishwasher. Without that valuable service, a kitchen devolves into chaos pretty quickly.

Today we want to recognize and thank each of the people that participates in the complex dance that is restaurant work. We know them well, as a large part of our business is delivering products to fine restaurants across the country. Every day of the week, our trucks are out at dawn to deliver the ingredients that chefs need for service that afternoon and evening.

Have a look at these restaurant stats, and consider going out to eat today at any of the 1 million+ restaurants in the U.S. Be sure to tip well, and express gratitude to these hard-working folks. They are contributing to the economy, not to mention our general well-being and comfort. They work long hours on holidays and weekends to keep us happy and fed. When we are celebrating, they are working. It takes a special person to devote their lives to hospitality. Our hats are off to all of them!