Cooking the Classics: Coq Au Vin

It’s back-to-school time – culinary school, that is! We will be covering some of the classic dishes this fall, and hope you will be inspired to get back in the kitchen for a tasty cooking project.

Traditionally, roosters are used to make coq au vin, the classic French stew. Since roosters are hard to find, we suggest using chicken – perhaps our Green Circle Chickens – in this everyday dish that can easily serve as the center of a dinner party or a great Sunday meal with the family.