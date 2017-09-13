5 Favorite Finger Foods for Game Day

Finger food is satisfying for a number of reasons, not least of which is the complete lack of civilizing dinner and silverware. There’s a comfort in returning to our primal roots, and grabbing food in our hands.
Perfect for watching the game at home, our five recipes for finger foods use classic D’Artagnan ingredients like truffle butter, wild boar, buffalo, and bacon.
Black Truffle Butter Buffalo Wings
Our signature Buffalo-style wings are the always a party favorite. We’ve upped the flavor ante with creamy black truffle butter, which adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth. Score big by making a huge batch with our organic chicken wings.
Cheese Stuffed BBQ Buffalo Meatballs
Tasty buffalo meatballs are made even better when stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce. These are super easy to prepare and make a great appetizer for parties.
Wild Mushroom Bacon Dip
Wild Boar, Apple, and Cheddar Hand Pies
Go wild with these flaky pocket pastries, filled with savory wild boar sausage, sautéed apple, and cheddar cheese. They’re easy-as-pie to make (pun intended) and great for a party or hearty snack.
