5 Favorite Finger Foods for Game Day

Finger food is satisfying for a number of reasons, not least of which is the complete lack of civilizing dinner and silverware. There’s a comfort in returning to our primal roots, and grabbing food in our hands.

Perfect for watching the game at home, our five recipes for finger foods use classic D’Artagnan ingredients like truffle butter, wild boar, buffalo, and bacon.

Make your next game day a little tastier with one of our favorite recipes …

Our signature Buffalo-style wings are the always a party favorite. We’ve upped the flavor ante with creamy black truffle butter, which adds a whole new dimension of richness and depth. Score big by making a huge batch with our organic chicken wings.

Tasty buffalo meatballs are made even better when stuffed with cheddar cheese and topped with smoky barbecue sauce. These are super easy to prepare and make a great appetizer for parties.

What game is complete without something wrapped in bacon? While already a crowd-pleaser, homemade pimento cheese and our hickory smoked bacon give stuffed jalapeño “poppers” an upgrade. They’re super easy to make and perfect for game day.

Not technically a finger food, but rather a food that goes on finger food, dip is pretty much required for game day. Ours is adapted from a Martha Stewart recipe, and is mushroom-packed and studded with bacon. It’s smokey, creamy & totally addicting. Serve it with your favorite thick-cut potato chips or crudités.

Go wild with these flaky pocket pastries, filled with savory wild boar sausage, sautéed apple, and cheddar cheese. They’re easy-as-pie to make (pun intended) and great for a party or hearty snack.

